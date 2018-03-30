Fort Wayne's Konchar named to Lou Henson All-America team
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne's John Konchar was selected to the 2017-18 Lou Henson All-America team, announced Wednesday (March 29) by CollegeInsider.com. He is on the final watch list for the Lou Henson Award, given to the nation's top Division I mid-major player.
Konchar concluded the 2017-18 campaign ninth in the nation in total steals (81) and 15th in assist/turnover ratio (2.91). He averaged 14.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is only the third player in the nation since 1992-93 to finish a season with more than 450 points, 250 rebounds, 150 assists and 80 steals. Konchar picked up a Summit League Player of the Week award this year and was named to the All-Summit League First Team for a third straight season.
Konchar is one of three Summit League student-athletes earning the honor. South Dakota's Matt Mooney and South Dakota State's Mike Daum were also named to the team.
Lou Henson coached 41 years. When he left the game in 2005 he was sixth all-time in career Division I wins with 779. He is the winningest coach at both Illinois and New Mexico State. He is one of only 12 coaches in the history of the game to take two schools to the Final Four.
The 2017-18 Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award will be announced on April 2 in San Antonio, site of the men's NCAA Basketball Championship.
2017-18 LOU HENSON ALL-AMERICA TEAM
|
Trae Bell-Haynes
|
Sr.
|
Vermont
|
Bogdan Bliznyuk
|
Sr.
|
Eastern Washington
|
Desonta Bradford
|
Sr.
|
ETSU
|
Keith Braxton
|
So.
|
Saint Francis PA
|
Tookie Brown
|
Jr.
|
Georgia Southern
|
Joe Chealey
|
Sr.
|
Charleston
|
Chris Clemons
|
Jr.
|
Campbell
|
Clayton Custer
|
Jr.
|
Loyola Chicago
|
Mike Daum
|
Jr.
|
South Dakota State
|
Tre-Shaun Fletcher
|
Sr.
|
Toledo
|
Blake Francis
|
So.
|
Wagner
|
Jerrick Harding
|
So.
|
Weber State
|
Brandon Goodwin
|
Sr.
|
FGCU
|
Max Heidegger
|
So.
|
UC Santa Barbara
|
Kevin Hervey
|
Sr.
|
UT Arlington
|
Jordan Howard
|
Sr.
|
Central Arkansas
|
John Konchar
|
Jr.
|
Fort Wayne
|
Nathan Knight
|
So.
|
William & Mary
|
Jock Landale
|
Sr.
|
Saint Mary's
|
Zach Lofton
|
Sr.
|
New Mexico State
|
Jairus Lyles
|
Sr.
|
UMBC
|
Fletcher Magee
|
Jr..
|
Wofford
|
CJ Massinburg
|
Jr.
|
Buffalo
|
Garrison Mathews
|
Jr.
|
Lipscomb
|
Drew McDonald
|
Jr.
|
Northern Kentucky
|
Matt Mooney
|
Jr.
|
South Dakota
|
Matt Morgan
|
Jr.
|
Cornell
|
Kendrick Nunn
|
Sr.
|
Oakland
|
Vasa Pusica
|
Jr.
|
Northeastern
|
Grant Riller
|
So.
|
Charleston
|
Junior Robinson
|
Sr.
|
Mount St. Mary's
|
Devin Sibley
|
Sr.
|
Furman
|
D'Marcus Simonds
|
So.
|
Georgia State
|
Andre Spight
|
Sr.
|
Northern Colorado
|
Jonathan Stark
|
Sr.
|
Murray State
|
Zach Thomas
|
Sr.
|
Bucknell
|
James Thompson IV
|
Jr.
|
Eastern Michigan
|
Seth Towns
|
So.
|
Harvard
|
Reed Timmer
|
Sr.
|
Drake
|
Bryce Washington
|
Sr.
|
Louisiana
