Fort Wayne's Konchar named to Lou Henson All-America team

By: Derrick Sloboda - IPFW SID

Posted: Mar 29, 2018 05:08 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 29, 2018 11:02 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne's John Konchar was selected to the 2017-18 Lou Henson All-America team, announced Wednesday (March 29) by CollegeInsider.com. He is on the final watch list for the Lou Henson Award, given to the nation's top Division I mid-major player.

 

Konchar concluded the 2017-18 campaign ninth in the nation in total steals (81) and 15th in assist/turnover ratio (2.91). He averaged 14.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is only the third player in the nation since 1992-93 to finish a season with more than 450 points, 250 rebounds, 150 assists and 80 steals. Konchar picked up a Summit League Player of the Week award this year and was named to the All-Summit League First Team for a third straight season.

 

Konchar is one of three Summit League student-athletes earning the honor. South Dakota's Matt Mooney and South Dakota State's Mike Daum were also named to the team.

 

Lou Henson coached 41 years. When he left the game in 2005 he was sixth all-time in career Division I wins with 779. He is the winningest coach at both Illinois and New Mexico State. He is one of only 12 coaches in the history of the game to take two schools to the Final Four.

 

The 2017-18 Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award will be announced on April 2 in San Antonio, site of the men's NCAA Basketball Championship.

 

2017-18 LOU HENSON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Trae Bell-Haynes

Sr.

Vermont

Bogdan Bliznyuk

Sr.

Eastern Washington

Desonta Bradford

Sr.

ETSU

Keith Braxton

So.

Saint Francis PA

Tookie Brown

Jr.

Georgia Southern

Joe Chealey

Sr.

Charleston

Chris Clemons

Jr.

Campbell

Clayton Custer

Jr.

Loyola Chicago

Mike Daum

Jr.

South Dakota State

Tre-Shaun Fletcher

Sr.

Toledo

Blake Francis

So.

Wagner

Jerrick Harding

So.

Weber State

Brandon Goodwin

Sr.

FGCU

Max Heidegger

So.

UC Santa Barbara

Kevin Hervey

Sr.

UT Arlington

Jordan Howard

Sr.

Central Arkansas

John Konchar

Jr.

Fort Wayne

Nathan Knight

So.

William & Mary

Jock Landale

Sr.

Saint Mary's

Zach Lofton

Sr.

New Mexico State

Jairus Lyles

Sr.

UMBC

Fletcher Magee

Jr..

Wofford

CJ Massinburg

Jr.

Buffalo

Garrison Mathews

Jr.

Lipscomb

Drew McDonald

Jr.

Northern Kentucky

Matt Mooney

Jr.

South Dakota

Matt Morgan

Jr.

Cornell

Kendrick Nunn

Sr.

Oakland

Vasa Pusica

Jr.

Northeastern

Grant Riller

So.

Charleston

Junior Robinson

Sr.

Mount St. Mary's

Devin Sibley

Sr.

Furman

D'Marcus Simonds

So.

Georgia State

Andre Spight

Sr.

Northern Colorado

Jonathan Stark

Sr.

Murray State

Zach Thomas

Sr.

Bucknell

James Thompson IV

Jr.

Eastern Michigan

Seth Towns

So.

Harvard

Reed Timmer

Sr.

Drake

Bryce Washington

Sr.

Louisiana

 

