Fort Wayne Champs need votes for TBT berth

The Fort Wayne Champs, a group of basketball players who have all played professionally in Fort Wayne, need community support to ensure they qualify for The Basketball Tournament that tips off this July. The Basketball Tournament ("TBT") is a single elimination tournament that has a winner-take-all prize of $2 million dollars with the finals being broadcast live on ESPN. Fort Wayne Champs has competed in TBT in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

To gain entry into TBT, the team must be voted in by fans, as teams qualify for TBT based upon their online popularity. The top 9 teams in fan popularity will automatically qualify per each of the four regions. Fort Wayne Champs is currently ranked 17thin fan votes in the Midwest region and is hoping for a strong show of support from the Fort Wayne community in the next three days to help them gain entry into The Basketball Tournament. Time is quickly running out as the deadline to vote is this Friday, June 1stat noon.

To vote for Fort Wayne Champs, fans can visit https://www.thetournament.com/create-account?type=fan&teamid=19666 or simply search for the team name on the TBT website. The process to vote is simple and takes less than one minute to complete.



An innovative aspect of TBT is that fans can also share in the prize money when their team wins the TBT championship. The top fans of the team that wins TBT will split $200,000, or ten percent of the total $2,000,000 grand prize.You become a top fan by recruiting other fans to vote via your unique fan link.

The Fort Wayne Champs roster consists of a variety of players that have played professionally in Fort Wayne including Trey McKinney Jones. Trey will make his third appearance on the Fort Wayne Champs roster. Trey was a member of the Fort Wayne 2014 NBA G-League Championship team and received an NBA call-up in 2018 with the Indiana Pacers.

"I feel like we have a good chance to win it all this year" said Trey McKinney Jones who has played four professional seasons in Fort Wayne. "From playing together in Fort Wayne we have the chemistry that many other teams won't have in this tournament and that gives us a big advantage. I really hope the great people of Fort Wayne can vote us in."

Three other players who competed in Fort Wayne this year will join the Fort Wayne Champs roster in Steph Hicks, Tra-Deon Hollins, and Je'lon Hornbeak. They will be joined by big men Anthony Kent and Anthony Walker who have both played multiple G-League seasons in Fort Wayne. More player announcements will be coming this week.

If the Fort Wayne Champs qualify for the tournament, they will host a two day mini-camp in Fort Wayne on July 18 and 19thbefore traveling to Columbus to compete in the opening round game on July 20that Capital University.