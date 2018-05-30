Eastern returning to Purdue for sophomore season

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Purdue Sports Information Department

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue rising sophomore Nojel Eastern has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to the Boilermakers for the 2018-19 season.



“I want to thank the teams that gave me the opportunity to work out for them. I learned so much and took away a lot of knowledge that can help me reach this level,” Eastern said. “The feedback I received from the evaluations can help to take the next step to become a better player. I have decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and take what I have learned from this process and apply it in workouts and competitions so that I can become the most complete player possible. Boiler Up!”



Eastern, a 6-foot, 6-inch guard from Evanston, Illinois, appeared in all 37 games for the Boilermakers, averaging 2.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field (42 of 87).



Eastern played his best basketball late in the season, scoring 11 points with six rebounds in 18 minutes during the Big Ten Tournament Championship game against Michigan. A tough rebounder, Eastern ranked third on the team in offensive rebounds from his point guard position.

“Nojel used this process to the best of his ability and received very valuable feedback that will help him become a better player,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “We are excited about his future at Purdue and he will have a big role on our team moving forward. He has a very bright future ahead of him.”



Purdue finished the season with a 30-7 overall record and is one of six schools to have reached consecutive Sweet 16s.