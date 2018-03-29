Dons can't hold on to early lead in loss to Bowling Green

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A two-out run in the top of the ninth was the difference in Fort Wayne's 4-3 loss to Bowling Green on Wednesday (March 28) afternoon at Mastodon Field.



Starter Cameron Boyd had the best outing of his Fort Wayne career. Boyd started and faced the minimum over three innings and earned two strikeouts.



Boyd left with a 3-0 lead after the Mastodons scored all three of their runs in the second inning. Andrew Lawvere , Trenton Stoner and Brock Logan each knocked in a run in the frame.



Bowling Green didn't earn their first hit until the fifth inning and the single scored a run, making the game 3-1. They tied it up with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh. It stayed that way until a two-out RBI single by Jake Wilson scored RJ Williams in the ninth.



The 'Dons had a chance of their own in the bottom of the ninth. Jack Lang singled to right field on the first pitch of the inning. He moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt and third on a fly out. However Lang was stranded at third to end the game.



Dalton Huffman earned the loss to drop his record to 0-2. Jeremy Spezia picked up the win for the Falcons. He is 1-0. Brad Croy threw the final inning to pick up his third save of the year.



The 'Dons out-hit the Falcons 8-5. Travis Upp and Jacob Dickson both finished with two hits. Dickson and Mike Snyder both knocked a double. Shannon Baker walked three times.



Fort Wayne falls to 4-16. Bowling Green improves to 7-17. The 'Dons return to action on Friday (March 30) in a 3 p.m. start against Western Illinois.