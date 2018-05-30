Carroll's Kresls sign for college sports

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Twin brothers Kyle and Austin Kresl both signed letters of intent on Tuesday at Carroll High School to play sports on the collegiate level.

Kyle will swim at Mount Union College.

Austin will play baseball at Manchester University. A pitcher, he's currently 6-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 29 innings and also plays the outfield.