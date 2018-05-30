Sports

Carroll's Kresls sign for college sports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Twin brothers Kyle and Austin Kresl both signed letters of intent on Tuesday at Carroll High School to play sports on the collegiate level.

Kyle will swim at Mount Union College.

Austin will play baseball at Manchester University. A pitcher, he's currently 6-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 29 innings and also plays the outfield.

