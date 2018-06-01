Carpool Conversation returning to WANE-TV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - For the second year in a row the TinCaps and WANE-TV are teaming up for "Carpool Conversation," a weekly segment that will introduce you to the team like never before.

Starting next week the segment will air every Thursday in the 6 p.m. sportscast and will run through the summer.

The award-winning segment follows WANE's Glenn Marini and Andy McDonnell as they drive one player to Parkview Field on a game day.