Bishop Dwenger falls short against Fairfield

Posted: May 30, 2018 12:21 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2018 12:21 AM EDT

GOSHEN, Ind. (WANE) - 3A no. 15 Bishop Dwenger saw its season come to a close on the softball diamond Tuesday night with a 3-2 loss at Fairfield in regionals.

The Saints end the season 21-8 overall while Fairfield improves to 19-7.

Fairfield moves on to face 3A no. 4 South Bend St. Joseph at 1 p.m. Saturday at Twin Lakes semi-state.

