Biggie and Beachem headline first-ever Mac Summer Pro Am

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The biggest names in Fort Wayne basketball are all under one roof this summer as the McMillen Park Community Center is hosting the first-ever Mac Summer Pro Am.

The six team league plays ever Monday and Wednesday starting last Monday and ending June 25.

Games are scheduled for 6, 7, and 8 p.m.

Pro players V.J. Beachem and Caleb Swanigan were integral in putting the league together. Beachem, a New Haven High School and Notre Dame grad, just finished his first year with the L.A. Lakers' G-League Team while Swanigan, a former Homestead and Purdue star, wrapped up his rookie campaign with the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers.

Other familiar names include Rod Wilmont, Keion Brooks Sr. & Jr., Bryson Scott, Demetrius Jackson, among many others.

Fans are welcome to come to the game. Admission is $1 and adults must present a photo I.D.

