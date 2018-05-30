DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) - In a much-anticipated match-up 3A no. 3 Bellmont edged 3A no. 2 Yorktown by a score of 4-2 as the Squaws won a regional title on Tuesday night in Decatur.

Bellmont improves to 24-1 on the season while Yorktown finishes the year 22-7.

Bellmont advances to face Knox at 11 a.m. Saturday at Twin Lakes semi-state.