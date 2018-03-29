APEX Golf Labs using rare technology to enhance your game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The APEX Golf Labs facility located inside the ASH Centre is home to one of the most unique pieces of golfing technology there is - and it can help fix your swing faster than you can say "Fore!"
APEX, in conjunction with Optimum Performance Sports, has one of just 16 Robo Golf Pro machines in the entire country. Check out the video to see how it works.
For more information, click here.
