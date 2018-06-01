8th grade hoops phenom Ayanna Patterson plans for busy summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Indiana, Purdue, Michigan State, Louisville, and Florida have offered Fort Wayne's Ayanna Patterson a scholarship - even if she hasn't played a single minute of high school basketball yet.

The 8th grade hoops phenom just had her jersey retired at Memorial Park Middle School. In addition to her AAU hoops schedule this summer the 6-foot-4 Patterson has received invitations two a pair of top-notch national champs.

Patterson was selected for the Blue Star 30 camp as well as a national Adidas camp primarily for high school players where she is just one of two middle school players in the country to earn an invite.