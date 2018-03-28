UK police: Ex-spy likely poisoned at front door with nerve agent

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

MOSCOW (AP) - British police say they believe a Russian ex-spy and his daughter first came into contact with a military-grade nerve agent at their front door.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon says in a statement Wednesday police are now focusing their investigation in and around Sergei Skripal's home.

London's Metropolitan Police say they have "identified the highest concentration of the nerve agent, to-date, as being on the front door of the address."

The revelation is significant because it's the first time police have offered any suggestion about where the Skripals were poisoned. Police have also searched a variety of sites around Salisbury, including a pub, a restaurant and a cemetery.

Britain blames Russia for the poisoning, triggering a diplomatic dispute between Moscow and Western countries. Moscow vehemently denies any involvement.