Ex-trooper pleads guilty in Ohio drug trafficking ring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio trooper fired after he was charged in a drug trafficking ring has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and witness tampering charges.

Federal prosecutors say former State Highway Patrol trooper Jason Delcol and three others pleaded guilty to several charges on Tuesday.

He faces up to 40 years in prison on the drug-trafficking conspiracy charge.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Prosecutors say Delcol sold illegal drugs, provided an accomplice with a bulletproof vest and lied to police to protect the accomplice.

They say the drugs included testosterone, anabolic steroids, human growth hormone and oxycodone.

Delcol was one of six arrested in the scheme around the city of Delaware in central Ohio. The patrol fired Delcol right after federal authorities revealed the charges in February.