Woman, dog recovering after being hit by a car near New Haven

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - A woman who uses a wheelchair and her dog were out enjoying nature and on their way back home Saturday when a driver hit Pamala Ramsey, and drove off. Ramsey said she saw the car coming toward her she knew she would die.

However, now Ramsey is at home recovering. She has a concussion and some painful bruising. Her dog Sammy was not hurt, and continues to keep a very close and protective eye on her mom. Ramsey's 340 lb wheelchair was destroyed in the crash which took place in the 5000 block of Green Road just before 7:00 Saturday evening.

According to a crash report, The Allen County Sheriff's Office arrested the man they believe hit Ramsey and drove off. Randall Stone, 26, has been charged with three misdemeanors-- operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equivalent to at least.08 and less than .15 and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police write in the crash report a witness to the crash stopped at the scene. It said Stone told police he swerved while he was going northbound on Green Road to avoid a dog, then thought he hit a pothole.