Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. City crews continue overnight work on a series of water main repairs on North Clinton between Coldwater and Lima Roads on May 31, 2018.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Water main repairs have been completed along North Clinton Street between Coldwater and Lima Roads.

Crews worked through the night into Thursday morning fixing a series of breaks. The three ruptures were first noticed around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The water outage forced a number of businesses and restaurants along the corridor to close.

City Utilities Spokesman Frank Suarez said the pipe was installed in 1945.

Around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday Suarez said water service had been restored to the area but crews would work through the night to fix the road.

As of 2 a.m., crews had patched two of the three areas. A group of workers were still digging in an area of the southbound lanes.

Despite the repairs, North Clinton was open to traffic with one lane in each direction.

Crews finished their work a little after 6 a.m.

As of 7 a.m. lane restrictions are still in place but crews are expected to open all lanes soon.

Turnstone was forced to cancel Wednesday activities and close. Water service was restored early Thursday morning. All Turnstone programs will be operating during normal service hours today.