Struck water main floods Coliseum Boulevard, Northcrest Shopping Center

Posted: May 31, 2018 12:29 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2018 03:15 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A water main break along Coliseum Boulevard near Coldwater Road has left parts of the heavily traveled thoroughfare and nearby Northcrest Shopping Center under water.

A crew at the scene told NewsChannel 15 that dry weather caused the main the break in the area but city of Fort Wayne Public Works spokesman Frank Suarez said a contractor working in the area hit a 16-inch water main.

The north shoulder of Coliseum Boulevard, already under construction, was under water, and water was pouring into the parking lot of the Northcrest Shopping Center.

A crew is working to repair the break.

 

