FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A water main break along Coliseum Boulevard near Coldwater Road has left parts of the heavily traveled thoroughfare and nearby Northcrest Shopping Center under water.

A crew at the scene told NewsChannel 15 that dry weather caused the main the break in the area but city of Fort Wayne Public Works spokesman Frank Suarez said a contractor working in the area hit a 16-inch water main.

The north shoulder of Coliseum Boulevard, already under construction, was under water, and water was pouring into the parking lot of the Northcrest Shopping Center.

A crew is working to repair the break.

Water main break on Coliseum Blvd and Coldwater Rd right now. Talking to the city to find out what's going on with all these breaks. pic.twitter.com/aDEf3vO6AP — Kaitor Kay (@kaitorWANETV) May 31, 2018

