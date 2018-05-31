Struck water main floods Coliseum Boulevard, Northcrest Shopping Center
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A water main break along Coliseum Boulevard near Coldwater Road has left parts of the heavily traveled thoroughfare and nearby Northcrest Shopping Center under water.
A crew at the scene told NewsChannel 15 that dry weather caused the main the break in the area but city of Fort Wayne Public Works spokesman Frank Suarez said a contractor working in the area hit a 16-inch water main.
The north shoulder of Coliseum Boulevard, already under construction, was under water, and water was pouring into the parking lot of the Northcrest Shopping Center.
A crew is working to repair the break.
