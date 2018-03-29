US 27 through Fort Wayne to be resurfaced

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Crews are set to begin a widespread resurfacing of U.S. 27 through southern half of Fort Wayne, a two-year project.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it will begin resurfacing work on U.S. 27 from Paulding Road to 4th Street on Friday. The two-year, $7.6 million project will include an asphalt resurface from Paulding Street to Wallace Street in 2018, and from Wallace Street to 4th Street in 2019.

The work will also include signal modernization and curb ramp upgrades at 15 intersections along both Clinton and Lafayette streets.

During the work, drivers are cautioned to watch for lane shifts, possible stopped traffic and lane closures in the construction zone.

Sidewalks will also be closed throughout the project and pedestrian detour routes will be established.

This project also includes intersection improvement upgrades at:

•The intersection of Pettit Avenue and U.S. 27 will be widened to improve the turn radius for larger vehicles turning from southbound U.S. 27 to westbound Pettit Avenue.

•The intersection of Paulding Road and U.S. 27 will receive safety improvements with the removal of access to Avondale Drive from Paulding Street.