Trooper 'calmed, comforted' children of badly injured man

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Indiana State Police Master Trooper Joe McLaughlin

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - An Indiana State Trooper from the Fort Wayne post is being credited with calming and comforting the children of a man who'd been seriously hurt in a four-wheeler crash Sunday morning.

Around 11:30 that morning, an ambulance was taking an injured man from a race track in North Webster to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for injuries he'd suffered in a crash while racing his four-wheeler. Indiana State Police Master Trooper Joe McLaughlin met the ambulance on U.S. 30 near the Whitley/Kosciusko county line to take the injured man’s 8-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter to the hospital so they would not have to watch medics treat their father.

On the way, state police said in a news release that McLaughlin "was able to use his own parental experience to talk with the kids in a compassionate way which made them feel more calm, comfortable and able to understand the situation more easily." The master trooper drove the children to the hospital to see their father as he was undergoing treatment, then took them to a fast food restaurant for lunch. He then stayed with the children at the Fort Wayne post as they waited for a family member to get them, police said.

The post said in the release that McLaughlin never left the children's side during the ordeal.

“I am very proud of Joe for being compassionate and caring to some little children when they needed it most," said Lieutenant Corey Culler, Fort Wayne District Commander. "I am also very proud of Master Trooper Tim Myers and Region II Dispatcher Darcey Goehring for helping with the children also. These are acts that our Troopers perform that go above and beyond, and make a difference in the communities they serve."

McLaughlin is a 17-year-veteran of the Indiana State Police and is a resident of rural Whitley County.