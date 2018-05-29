The Bowen Recovery Center coming in June

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. NewsChannel 15's Rachel Russell reports.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Bowen Recovery Center will be opening it's doors in June.

This opioid treatment program will be offering methadone medication, onsite individual and group outpatient counseling.

They will be working with the Center for Behavioral Health to make methadone available as an opioid use disorder solution.

Their goal is to provide holistic and individualized services to all patients and to help aid in recovery for anyone with an opioid use disorder.

In 2016, Indiana's Governor Mike Pence recognized that along with the opioid crisis, there is a significant barrier to care.

Carolyn Warner Greer, the medical director of the Bowen Recovery Center, shared what this facility will offer to help fight that barrier.

"We know that the approach to opioid use disorder is sort of three pronged, one of them is medication, one of them is cognitive interventions which could be psychotherapy, could be groups could be individual counseling, and then the third is a positive recovery support system." Warner Greer said.

Today at the ribbon cutting, Mayor Tom Henry thanked this Bowen team for trying to make Fort Wayne a better place to live. He called what this center is doing a "labor of love."