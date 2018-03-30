Tax return shows nearly $100k diversion in Regional Chamber funds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Tax records show the head of the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana used nearly $100,000 for personal use. NewsChannel 15's partner the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly broke the story.

The Business Weekly is part of the Regional Chamber. So for them this was more than just a story. They were personally invested.

It was a year ago when Regional Chamber then-executive director Vince Buchanan quit.

"It was sudden," said Lucretia Cardenas, KPC Media Group editorial director of which Business Weekly is apart of. "There was no explanation given. We wanted to know what happened."

Buchanan's resignation remained a mystery until Business Weekly uncovered a diversion of funds in the chamber's 2016 tax return. A loan repayment of about $96,643 was detailed under business transactions, with Buchanan being the person involved in the loan.

The public was never made aware of what exactly happened, but Business Weekly has now been told Buchanan took that money to work on one of his restaurants.

"I just think he got into a little bit of a hinder-binder with a restaurant that he was trying to make work," Chamber Treasurer Keith Busse told Business Weekly. "I think the smart decision would have been to let the restaurant go, but in an attempt to save it, he temporarily misappropriated some funds which got paid back. It was just unfortunate."

Busse told the newspaper Buchanan came forward in tears, admitting what he did. Then came his resignation and the eventual repayment of the loan.

Cardenas explained that as members of the Chamber, they want it to be clear to all that the organization can be trusted with money it's given.

"We wanted to bring transparency to this process because say if something had gone really wrong or say if someone didn't pay back money for one reason or another, I as a member with our company or a member of the public would like to know that," she said.

No criminal charges were brought against Buchanan. The Chamber's goal was only to get the 100 thousand dollars back.