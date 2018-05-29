Surveillance cam captures flower pot theft
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The theft of large flower pots from a Fort Wayne business was captured on surveillance camera last week.
Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, a dark-colored sedan pulled up in front of Selking Internation on Goshen Road. Surveillance footage shows the car's trunk pop, and a man get out and take two flower pots.
The sedan then drives off.
The theft was captured by a surveillance camera. The footage showed the car had Indiana license plate 199MIH.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Fort Wayne Police at (260) 427-1222.
