Student writes, directs and scores play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A New Tech Academy sophomore watched her dream become a reality after the curtains went up on "Charming," a play of her own creation.

"The whole season, it was the best thing I've done in high school, for sure," Amara Lueker said.

Lueker was given the opportunity to write the play and when the director became unable to do it, she stepped up taking on that challenge as well. She casted the play and led the cast and crew in pulling it off.

"I think we all grew pretty close, and it was fun for sure," Lueker added. "I think theater in general brings people together."

Her unorthodox fairy tale was inspired by some of her favorite works, liked Wicked. Perhaps the most remarkable part of the process was coming up with 20 songs. She cut the list down to 16 for the play.

"I do like writing a lot and I do like writing music, but I can't technically read music," Lueker explained. "It's mostly just chords and listening by ear."

Her mom and dad were proud seeing her work on the play night and day.

"I just kind of stayed back from her as much as I could and let her have that space, but I know at night I'd chuckle because I would hear her in there at like two and three in the morning playing her guitar and singing songs," her dad Martin Lueker said.

The first time her parents saw that final product was opening night.

"Just watching it and seeing the reactions from everybody and how good it turned out, it just made me feel good for her," Martin added.

Amara planned to put together another play and musical, while training other to follow in her footsteps.

"I want to keep doing this," Amara added. "It's my favorite about high school right now, so it's fun."

Amara looked ahead to spring break Friday, knowing she had plans to see Hamilton in Chicago, as she looks to see more professional musicals.