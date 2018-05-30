Stretch of Washington Ctr. to close Monday for bridge work

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved File Photo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Beginning Monday, June 4, 2018, Washington Center Road will be closed between Cross Creek Boulevard and Country Forest Drive to replace the bridge over Spy Run Creek. The closure is expected to last through October.

An official detour directs traffic to Cook Road, via Lima Road and Hueguenard Road. See attached graphic.

Nearly two years ago the Allen County Highway Department determined that the bridge was failing and lowered the weight limit. Design of the new bridge is complete, and construction is ready to begin.

In less than ten years traffic on the road has increased by more than 20%, growing from 11,400 in 2009 to 13,900 today. This bridge is within Fort Wayne city limits, but the Allen County Highway Department is the lead agency for this federally funded project.

The new bridge will add an extra traffic lane in each direction, connect to a trail and sidewalk and improve lighting. While the bridge is replaced, the City is working on a separate project to add a new traffic signal at Cross Creek Boulevard, east of the bridge.

