Stretch of Coliseum to close overnight for pedestrian bridge work

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - All lanes of Coliseum Boulevard/State Road 930 will be closed starting at 11 p.m. Thursday, March 29 until Friday, March 30 at 5 a.m. weather permitting according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The closure will allow for the placement of concrete in the deck section of the pedestrian bridge currently under construction that will connect IPFW and Ivy Tech. The bridge is located between North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue.