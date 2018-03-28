Stretch of Coliseum to close overnight for pedestrian bridge work

By: WANE Staff Reports

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 12:59 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - All lanes of Coliseum Boulevard/State Road 930 will be closed starting at 11 p.m. Thursday, March 29 until Friday, March 30 at 5 a.m. weather permitting according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The closure will allow for the placement of concrete in the deck section of the pedestrian bridge currently under construction that will connect IPFW and Ivy Tech.  The bridge is located between North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue.  

