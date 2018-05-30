Grabill, Ind. (WANE) - An hours-long manhunt along State Road 1 north of Grabill ended without a suspect in custody.

The ordeal started around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday when a DeKalb County deputy initiated a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 69 near the S.R. 8 interchange near Auburn. As the officer spoke with the male driver, police said he sped off from the stop - striking the deputy with the driver's side door of his SUV.

DeKalb County deputies, Indiana State Police troopers and Allen County Sheriff's deputies all combined to pursue the vehicle.

According to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department, "tire deflation devices" were used to flatten the SUV's tires on Tonkel Road near the Allen-DeKalb county line. From there, the SUV drove into a field off S.R. 1 near the county line and the driver and passenger both ran off on foot, police said.

An Indiana State Police helicopter and a drone from the Fort Wayne Police Department flew along the St. Joseph River looking for the suspect. Allen County K-9s were also deployed in the manhunt, the release said.

The suspects were not found and police actions were terminated, police said in the news release. It's not clear when that decision was made.

Police said in the news release the investigation was ongoing.

The suspects had not been identified and descriptions of the pair were not released. It's not clear why they sped away from police or if they were wanted on any warrants.

During the search, police encouraged people in the area to lock their doors.



Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Indiana State Police Helicopter flying along the St. Joseph River north of Grabill.

