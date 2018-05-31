Local News

St. Joe Center Road water main break, lane restrictions in place

Posted: May 31, 2018 07:39 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2018 07:59 AM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A water main break along St. Joe Center Road has closed one lane of traffic between Reed Road and Maplecrest Road.

According to city officials, the break happened at 5400 St. Joe Center Road sometime around 6 Thursday morning. A westbound lane of traffic is closed while crews repair the main.

Crews were on scene by 6:40 to begin repairs.

There is no information available regarding a time of repair.

 

 

