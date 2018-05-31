St. Joe Center Road water main break, lane restrictions in place
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A water main break along St. Joe Center Road has closed one lane of traffic between Reed Road and Maplecrest Road.
According to city officials, the break happened at 5400 St. Joe Center Road sometime around 6 Thursday morning. A westbound lane of traffic is closed while crews repair the main.
Crews were on scene by 6:40 to begin repairs.
There is no information available regarding a time of repair.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
