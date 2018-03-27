Single-family homes nearly complete at Bottle Works development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Developers and Mayor Tom Henry toured two recently completed single-family homes in the Renaissane Pointe neighborhood Tuesday. The homes are part of redevelopment at the former Coca-Cola bottling plant.

The houses are lease-to purchase, each with a detached garage. 15 of the 19 homes are already pre-leased. Three of the homes are also wheelchair accessible.

The $14.5 million affordable housing development also includes 31 loft style apartments inside the bottling facility. Demolition and abatement in the main building is finished.

A management office, community room, business center, media room, fitness center, outdoor shelter and play areas will also be added.

The single-family homes are expected to be finished by the end of the summer. The lofts are scheduled to be done by the end of the year.

Miller-Valentine Group and Vincent Village are co-developers of the project. Vincent Village is helping tenants connect with area services and programs.

