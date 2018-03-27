Single-family homes nearly complete at Bottle Works development

By: WANE Staff Reports

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 03:02 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2018 03:06 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Developers and Mayor Tom Henry toured two recently completed single-family homes in the Renaissane Pointe neighborhood Tuesday. The homes are part of redevelopment at the former Coca-Cola bottling plant.

The houses are lease-to purchase, each with a detached garage. 15 of the 19 homes are already pre-leased. Three of the homes are also wheelchair accessible.

The $14.5 million affordable housing development also includes 31 loft style apartments inside the bottling facility. Demolition and abatement in the main building is finished. 

A management office, community room, business center, media room, fitness center, outdoor shelter and play areas will also be added.

The single-family homes are expected to be finished by the end of the summer. The lofts are scheduled to be done by the end of the year. 

Miller-Valentine Group and Vincent Village are co-developers of the project. Vincent Village is helping tenants connect with area services and programs.

Click here for leasing information. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local