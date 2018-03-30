Retired FWPD K9 passes away

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FWPD K9 Officer Nemo.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A retired K9 of the Fort Wayne Police Department passed away Thursday at the age of 14. In a note informing the Police Station of K9 Nemo's death, Sgt. Bob Theurer said Nemo's partner, Officer Dustin Engelman, was by his side when Nemo passed.

Theurer said Nemo started with the department on October 21, 2005. He retired in 2014. Just this month Nemo turned 14 years old. In the letter, Theurer said "Nemo's health had declined significantly in the last few months as a result of age-related disease."

It's noted Nemo had a successful tenure with the Department, catching bad guys, and finding a lot of drugs. Theurer said in Nemo's spare time he enjoyed eating the vegetables in, and destroying the garden his partner spent so much time cultivating. Nemo also spent his retirement enjoying time with his family.

Theurer concluded his statement saying "Until we meet again, rest in peace Nemo. Your job here is done."