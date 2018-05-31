Renderings revealed for proposed museum at Smith Field

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - New renderings show what the proposed National Airmail Museum at Smith Field could look like.

On Thursday, supporters including Representative Jim Banks discussed the plans at Hangar 2. His authored amendment designated the building for the museum.

Airmail service started at the location in 1911. It arrived at Smith Field in 1930.

In April, the US House of Representatives passed a bill creating the national museum in Fort Wayne. Currently, there is no such location in the country.

"To have a museum here that might attract people from all over the country to come and learn more about the history of air mail and how that contributed to aviation history that could be a big asset to Fort Wayne," Rep. Banks said. "I'm very proud to be apart of it."

5 Photos Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A rendering shows what the outside of the National Airmail Museum would look like.

Renderings for proposed Airmail Museum A rendering shows what the outside of the National Airmail Museum would look like. Another rendering shows what the inside of the museum at Smith Field would look like. This rendering shows an interactive arch that would take visitors through the history of airmail. An example of what could be seen outside the National Airmail Museum. The National Airmail Museum would include aircraft displays, interactive exhibits, photography displays, a gift shop and a cafe.

The National Airmail Museum would include aircraft displays, interactive exhibits, photography displays, a gift shop and a cafe.

Supporters are still trying to secure funding for the museum, but the designation is the first step towards the museum becoming a reality.