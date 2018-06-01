Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved Stacey R. Motz-Altman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A woman involved in a fatal crash who avoided jail time is now behind bars after violating her probation.

Stacey Motz-Altman, 38 of Winona Lake, was charged with reckless homicide and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon related to a Sept. 8, 2016 crash on U.S. 30 that killed 54 year-old Luann Simon.

Motz-Altman was going 142 mph east bound on U.S. 30 near Goshen Rd. when she rear ended Simon's car, pushing it into the back of a semi-truck trailer. Simon was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were found in Motz-Altman's system. She said she driving to Fort Wayne to get something to eat.

She pleaded guilty, but mentally ill and was sentenced to 8 1/2 years on active adult probation, avoiding jail. After the accident she was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Last month, she was arrested after leaving her house without permission. She was on house arrest in Kosciusko County. She also tested positive for alcohol in December.

As a result, the judge ruled on Friday to revoke her probation and that she be held without bond.

Her next hearing will he held on June 12.