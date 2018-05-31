Police searching for 'armed, dangerous' wanted felon

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bobby Rouseau

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - The LaGrange County Sheriff's Department has asked for the public's help to find a wanted felon in connection to a shooting in Michigan this week.

Police are searching for Bobby Rouseau. He's wanted out of Three Rivers, Michigan in connection to a shooting that happened Monday.

No details of that incident were released.

Police said that Rouseau should be considered armed and dangerous. He's described as a black man, 5-feet-10 and 138 pounds.

Police also released an image of a dark-colored Mercury SUV.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The LaGrange County Sheriff's Department released this image of a Mercury SUV in relation to a wanted felon.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The LaGrange County Sheriff's Department released this image of a Mercury SUV in relation to a wanted felon.

Rouseau's last known address was in Brighton, Indiana, in northeast LaGrange County.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Rouseau is asked to contact the Three Rivers Police Department at (269) 278-1235, the St. Joseph County, Michigan Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195, or the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department at (260) 463-7491.