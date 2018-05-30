Police search for liquor store robber

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fort Wayne Police said this man held up the Belmont Beverage at 134 E. Pettit Ave. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne police are searching for a man they believe held up a south-side liquor store Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called around 2:30 p.m. to the Belmont Beverage at 134 E. Pettit Ave. on a report of an armed robbery. At the scene, a victim told police he was taking a bank deposit to the nearby Chase bank when a man approached him from around a vehicle, according to a police report.

The victim said the man pointed a Taser at him and demanded the bag of money, the report said. He then said, "Don't make me take it from you."

The victim handed over the bag and the suspect got into a small black vehicle - possibly a Hyundai or Subaru hatchback - and drove off, the report said. The vehicle had an out-of-state license plate on the front, with another man behind the wheel, the report said.

The suspect was described as a black man, 5-feet-8 with a skinny build, and dressed in a black jacket with a blue scarf over his face.

It's not clear how much cash was stolen.

A surveillance camera captured images of the suspect. On Wednesday, police asked for the public's help to identify him and his get-away car, which police have pointed an arrow at.

Anyone with information on the suspect and/or his vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.