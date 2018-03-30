Police release photos of suspected bike thieves

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of the three people suspected of stealing three bicycles from the Fort Wayne Outfitters Bike Hub provided by the Fort Wayne Police Dept.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Fort Wayne Police Department has released photos of three people suspected of stealing three bicycles from the Fort Wayne Outfitters Bike Hub located downtown in the lobby of the Skyline YMCA.

The thefts took place on Sunday, March 18.

Anyone recognizing any of the three individuals in the photo should call Crime Stoppers at 260.436.7867.

The bike hub is a facility where people can securely store their bikes and get them serviced.