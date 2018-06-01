1 dead after semi collides with vehicle on State Road 14

WHITLEY CO. Ind. (WANE) - One person is dead after a semi-truck and a vehicle crashed Friday morning just South of Columbia City.

Police were called to the intersection of State Road 14 and County Road 500 East around 11:40 a.m.

An SUV and a semi-truck were both going west on SR 14 when the SUV, driven by Sarah Goodson, 47 of Fort Wayne slowed down to make a turn on to CR 500 East. The truck, driven by Mark Sleighter, 57 of South Whitley, then rear ended the SUV.

Goodson was in stable condition, but her passenger, Marjorie Goodson, 74 of Columbia City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sleighter was not hurt.

SR 14 was closed for about two hours. It reopened at about 3:30 p.m.