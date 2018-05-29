New Haven man, 83, dies in fall from Michigan waterfalls

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hungarian Falls in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is shown. (Great Lakes Waterfalls)

TORCH LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - An 83-year-old Indiana man has died after falling 80 feet at waterfalls in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

State police say Lloyd Gremaux slipped Monday at Hungarian Falls in Houghton County. The New Haven, Indiana, man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hungarian Falls are a series of falls that drop into Torch Lake.

