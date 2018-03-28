FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - New details from the Allen County Department of Health revealed the reasons for the closure of Veiled Tattoos Tuesday.

"We do feel pretty strongly about following these rules to prevent disease," Department Administrator Mindy Waldron said after efforts to bust the business finally found a conclusion.

The Department of Health keeps a close eye on tattoo and body piercing businesses in the Summit City. Allen County follows Indiana state rules, including requiring licenses and inspections.

"It's about how we implement guidelines that prevent the spread of disease," Waldron added.

According to the inspection report of Veiled Tattoos, operated by Jeff Schultz, those guidelines were not followed. Required training expired. Required signage was not posted. A dumpster was used instead of a proper container for needles and biohazard waste was not contained.

That discovery was made after a complaint.

"In most cases, we are allowed into the establishment to do our inspection and provide the guidance needed," Waldron explained. "In this particular case, we were not able to make entry, so we had to seek a warrant to get in."

According to police, Vice and Narcotics officers served that warrant Friday and found the mess, including cocaine paraphernalia.

Waldron talked with Schultz on Friday and according to that health report, Schultz said he and two apprentices gave five tattoos in the two months the business was operating. He said he was improperly disposing of the needles and hadn't gotten permits yet.

Before being taken down, the business's Facebook Page boasted not having a sign out front, but as of Tuesday afternoon, there was one on the door, from the health department.

"In our local ordinance we do have fines, potential closure, the inability to operate... those kinds of penalties our being considered in the particular case as well," Waldron added.

35 businesses and 119 artists are permitted to give tattoos in the county. If you are thinking about getting one, Mindy Waldron said to make sure the business is clean and the owners seem to be following guidelines with paperwork. If you are unsure about the business, you can contact the health department or check the "Allen County Inspection Request app on your phone.