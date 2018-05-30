Natural behaviors brought on during event at Fort Wayne zoo

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo held its annual Enrichment Day on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Guests to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo on Wednesday got a chance to see how animals react in nature.

The zoo held its Enrichment Day on Wednesday. The annual exercise allows zookeepers to creatively stimulate the animals' natural behavior and instincts.

"We use our knowledge of an animal's natural and individual history to generate ideas about what natural behaviors we might want to encourage. We want to provide mental or physical stimuli, based on an animal's biological, social, and cognitive needs, to improve their quality of life," said zookeeper Kierra France.

France and other zookeepers showcase the enrichment behaviors with the animals throughout the zoo. In addition the live enrichment, guests were able to talk with keepers and participate and learn more about enrichment techniques used throughout the zoo.

There were also educational stations for guests of all ages like a puzzle feeder, a spot to learn about scents and how to build a nest.

"Enrichment Day is a great educational opportunity especially for kids to learn more about animal care and how we use enrichment here at the zoo," said Bonnie Kemp, Director of Communications for the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.

Enrichment Day activities were free with paid zoo admission.

