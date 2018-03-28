More businesses flock to, build at Dupont-Diebold area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Developers continue to encourage business growth in the area surrounding Dupont and Diebold Roads.

In recent months, NewsChannel 15 reported the addition of Kroger and Meijer stores and a Mocha Lounge along Dupont Road, east of I-69.

In the same development Meijer plans to build, a Holiday Inn Express is under construction.

Don Steiniger, developer of Dupont Corner, said construction has been booming in the last five years or so with land in that area being attractive to businesses.

Mike's Carwash is expected to close on land at the development in a week's time, with construction starting in the spring. There are also plans for a Starbucks location at the same location. Steiniger said he hopes that company will follow the same timetable for construction, opening in the fall.

Eight outlots are still available at the development.

Steiniger is also overseeing the development of land north of Dupont at Diebold and New Vision Drive. That land will be home to a SpringHill Suites hotel. Steiniger also told NewsChannel 15 Don Hall's Restaurants has plans for land there.