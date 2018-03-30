Mercer County starts 911 text program

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mercer County, OH. (WANE) - Starting Monday, April 2, residents of Mercer County, Ohio will be able to text 9-1-1 in an emergency. Mercer County is the ninth county in Ohio and the 1st in Northwest Ohio to provide the service. Officials want you to keep these tips in mind when using the new service.

Only use the texting service when calling 9-1-1 isn't an option because it may take longer to dispatch emergency service in a text situation.

Always provide your location first in the text message.

Do not use abbreviations or slang in the text messages.

Do not send photos, videos, or any other attachments, only text.

Texts sent to 9-1-1 have a 160 character limit for each message.

Texting 9-1-1 is for emergency use only.

Never text while driving.

The service is available to residents who use Verizon Wireless, Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile, and any cellular service provider who use these companies as their provider backbone.

Officials caution that customers must be within range of cellular towers located in Mercer County. If customers are outside of Mercer County or near the county borders, the message may not reach Mercer County Central Dispatch. If the caller links to a cellular tower that does not support text to 9-1-1 service, they should receive an automated message with instructions to call 9-1-1 instead.