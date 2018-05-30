Memorial Day heat good for lake businesses

Businesses along the lake have been waiting for the summer to arrive and people to head to the lakes. The heat this holiday weekend helped make that possible. The Corner Landing in Angola is located right on Lake James. From bait, to clothing, and even pontoons that you can rent, they have a little bit of everything you could possibly need for a fun day on the lake. Kirk Bowers says the store has been in the family for 21 years and he has fun it for the past 11 summers.

Bowers says that this Memorial Day was so busy you could have confused it for a different holiday, "It felt like the 4th of July, between the temperature and the amount of people that were up here, it was a great weekend, it was probably the best Memorial Day weekend we have ever had."

Bowers also adds that after talking with other retailers in the area, they all agree that this was a very good weekend .

This was just the start of the summer season. These businesses here along lake James, of course hope that this Memorial Day weekend was a sign of things to come.