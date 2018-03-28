Meals 4 Healing serves its first family

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A new program delivers meals to families of homicide victims, and after some test runs it's not being offered to families at their lowest times.

Fort Wayne United's Meals 4 Healing completed its first week last week. Organizers said families have been thrown off with the kindness shown

"When it comes to this program, and all the different players, I don't think there is any other program like this," FWPD Victims Assistance Director Jessica Crozier said.

Nearly a month to the day since Fort Wayne United announced its plans for Meals 4 Healing, the program is up and running. Fort Wayne Police Victims Assistance has started offering the program, which includes five days of home-delivered meals by a local church, to families of recent homicide victims.

"Families were completely caught off guard," Crozier said. "That they were going to provide free meals to us no string attached, they just couldn't believe that was going to happen, and they were so appreciative of it."

"Though we were saddened by the opportunity that was here due to the circumstances, we felt privileged to be the the first church on the ground," Blackhawk Christian Church Pastor Kevin Rivers said.

Last week Victims Assistance had a family interested in the program, and Blackhawk Christian Church was ready to deliver meals.

Rivers said all the interactions between the family and church volunteers were positive, and some church members reflected on the magnitude of the situation.

"Just seeing the hurt knowing the pain the family goes through when they have to walk through the grieving time of a homicide, but then how fulfilling it can be to actually go beyond thinking about it, caring about it, and actually putting legs to that," Rivers said.

Fort Wayne United did not want to reveal the identity of the family who chose to use the program. Some of the city's most recent homicides have been those of children.

While Fort Wayne United's goal is to prevent homicides, Director Iric Headley said this program falls directly in line with what the group is trying to do.

"We're breaking down a lot of racial barriers," Headley said. "We are getting the faith-based community involved in our efforts, and putting them in a position to serve families no strings attached."

Rivers said his congregation prayed for the family they served at Sunday's service.