FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The city of Fort Wayne has asked for the public's help to name a heavy duty machine that will dig the city's largest - and deepest - public works project, the Deep Rock Tunnel.

The Tunnel Boring Machine - a 400-foot-long machine - will grind away earth 24 hours a day to create the 16-feet-in-diameter, 5-mile-long tunnel. Traditionally, mining lore requires such machines be named.

Over the last month, Fort Wayne officials have worked with local schools, neighborhood leaders and City Utilities staff members to come up possible names. Students have narrowed those suggestions down to four.

They are:

Buster or Bedrock Buster

Daisy or Daisy the Digger

MaMaJo

Wayne the Worm

Residents can vote on their favorite name now at votefortwaynetunnel.org. Voting will be open through June 7.

The name will be unveiled next month, city officials said.

The Deep Rock Tunnel is being built to improve the quality of the city's rivers. It will eventually collect 90% of sewer overflow that otherwise goes to the St. Marys and Maumee rivers.