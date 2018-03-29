Local homeowner pushing for historic recognition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A local property manager is determined to get one of her homes on the local historic registry. And she's close. The Fort Wayne Historic Preservation Commission approved her pitch, now it goes to city council

When Abbey Stombough first walked into the duplex at the corner of Dearborn and Lake, she was just 19 years old. One year later, she bought it. "I just fell in love with this old, beautiful, big duplex on the corner."

She made into two separate homes. Then, three years ago, 938 caught fire. "We had just an old stove that had been here probably for a long time that had a standing pilot and we were cleaning some hardware with some paint chemicals and it caught the chemicals and it just took off."

But Abbey wasn't going to let that be the end of the story. So she fixed it up. "So much of this house was original when I bought it which was part of what I loved about it."

Keeping the integrity of the history in the house was top priority, which is hard and expensive. So they've restored and replaced and in the process everything like plumbing and electric work was upgraded. "We have what's essentially a brand new house but still with the historic character."

Abbey has now decided to get it declared as a local historic district, which comes with design rules, to lock down the history. "For me, it was a good tool for making sure that the house continues to look fabulous and maintain its historic integrity over time."

She didn't expect all of this when she first saw the house as a teenager, but it actually all makes perfect sense.

"When I bought this house, I imagined friends living here. I imagined knowing my neighbors. What I've ended up doing in restoring historic houses and renting them, finding great tenants, and neighbors is really just building community and that's been my heart all along."

The final decision is now up to city council.