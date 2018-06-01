Live music returns to Jefferson Pointe for 16th Friday Nites Live season

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Pack up your sunscreen, sunglasses, and lawn chairs and head over to Jefferson Pointe for Friday Nites Live once again this summer!

The popular free concert series returns for the 16th year this summer. Concerts will take place on Fridays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the outdoor mall's courtyard fountain. The family-friendly event is free for everyone, but concert-goers are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. Jefferson Pointe also recommends arriving early because parking tends to fill up fast.

WANE-TV is once again a proud sponsor of Friday Nites Live this summer.

Many of the bands are local and back again this year. The event will kickoff once again with the classic rock sounds of the Junk Yard Band. Other bands include: Urban Legend, Hubie Ashcraft, the Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra, and Good Night Gracie. Check out the full summer schedule:

Friday Nites Live will be held every Friday night (weather-pending) through the end of August.