Law enforcement make proposals on school safety

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) - Northeast Indiana county sheriffs met for a roundtable Thursday morning in Angola to discuss how to combat Indiana's drug crisis and how to keep schools safer.

Discussions over the drug crisis included creating more drug courts, building regional drug treatment facilities and possibly defunding county correctional facilities. No decisions were made at this roundtable, but Auburn State Representative Ben Smaltz says meetings like these help him and his colleagues at the Indiana Statehouse write legislation.

"This really is the incubator for new laws. We're here on the ground with the troops talking to them about the situations they deal with everyday and how we can make it better," Smaltz said.

Steuben County Sheriff Tim Troyer says there is a three step process to making schools safer.

Harden them

Virtual Response

Direct call to police.

The first step is to install bullet proof glass, doors and locks in schools so that students are better protected physically.

Next is the virtual response. Troyer this would simply be allowing police to tap into school security cameras so that law enforcement knows exactly where the threat is when they arrive.

The third step is the direct call to police. Instead of a traditional 9-1-1 call, Troyer would like to see more schools have a system where the simple press of a button will signal police to an emergency. He says all this would cut down on response times by around seven minutes. It's a systematic approach that he believes could be the solution to keep kids safe in schools.

"I can tell you that my feeling is is that these schools are being targeted because they're soft. They're easy, and that's a typical basic predator prey that goes back to the beginning of time," Troyer said.

The possibility of arming teachers also came up. While Troyer is not against that idea, he knows the issues it comes with.

"Teachers are in kind of a closed community environment, and that being said, they know a lot of those students the reality of being armed in an environment that may become violent is that one day, you may have to take the life of one of those students," Troyer said.

Earlier this month, a school safety bill passed in the Indiana General Assembly. Representative Smaltz says that bill will allow school districts to examine their own security measures already in place to see where they are lacking and what help they might need.