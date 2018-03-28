Jersey Mike's to donate sales to National Kidney Foundation of Indiana

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved FILE - Jersey Mike's Day of Giving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Participating Jersey Mike's locations is making donations to various charities during its "Month of Giving" fundraising campaign.

Wednesday, all three Fort Wayne locations will donate 100 percent of sales to the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana.

The company said every dollar spent, whether on a sandwich or bag of chips, will be donated to the foundation. Jersey Mike's said that includes all money, not just profits.

Last year, during its nationwide campaign, the company donated more than $5.5 million to local charities. More than $4.5 million was raised in a single day.

The company has held various fundraising initiatives through the month of March for 8 years, leading up to its "Day of Giving."

Since 2010, Jersey Mike's has raised more than $28 million for local charities and has distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches for various causes.

The 3 Fort Wayne locations are:

6408 West Jefferson Boulevard in Covington Plaza

10020 Lima Road

801 Northcrest Shopping Center

Jersey Mike's sells hot and cold subs, wraps, kid's meals, and a variety of sides, drinks, and desserts. The chain also provides catering services.

Jersey Mike's started in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey as Mike's Subs. It became known as Jersey Mike's in 1987.