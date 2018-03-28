IPFW hosts 29th annual health fair

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved IPFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - IPFW will hold its annual health fair Wednesday in the Walb Union.

The 29th annual event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature dozens of free screenings, including: bone density, blood pressure, blood sugar, BMI, body fat, depression, foot, hearing, HIV, skin cancer, hearth disease risk, sexual health, and spiritual health.

"Our goal is to improve the health of faculty, staff, retirees, students, and everyone in the community," said Judy Tillapaugh, director of wellness and fitness. "We are thrilled to be able to offer access to information, assessment and prevention programs, treatment facilities, and so much more in one place."

Blood health profile screenings will also be available for $28. IPFW staff, faculty, students, and retirees can have the screening for $14. Lipid and glucose screenings will also be available for a cost, but is free for the IPFW community.

More than 100 health education booths will be set up and the fair will include nutritious cooking presentations, refreshments, and gift drawings. There will also be information and performances promoting wellness.

The health fair is free and open to the public.