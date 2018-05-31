Headwaters Park concerts canceled amid severe weather threat

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - A Living Fort Wayne Concert Series show is shown.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The opening Living Fort Wayne Concert Series show set for Wednesday night at Headwaters Park has been canceled.

Officials said in a series of social media posts that the "threat of severe weather" forced them to call off the show. The Legendary Trainhoppers were set to perform with opening act Swimming Into View beginning at 6 p.m.

The WANE-TV Doppler 15 Fury weather team has forecast showers and storms with heavy rainfall possible Wednesday evening.

"Safety is our primary concern," Living Fort Wayne said in the posts.

This is the 5th year of the free concert series along the St. Marys River at Headwaters Park. The next show is scheduled for June 27.