Gas City soapmaker sets world record for biggest bath bomb

GAS CITY - Small city, huge world record. Mama Pearson's Soaporium in Gas City made an attempt at the world's largest bath bomb Saturday.

There currently is no official record. While Guinness World Record only required that they make one that was 45 pounds, Mama Pearson's blew that out the water with 198.64 pounds.

"I feel awesome," said owner Amie Pearson. "I feel so happy. I'm over the moon happy."

The ingredients were baking soda, citric acid, shea butter, olive oil, polysorbate 80, distilled water and a lemongrass-scented fragrance.

After an hour-and-a-half of stress and precision, they tossed the bath bomb into a pool and watched it fizzle.

All the action was caught on camera, documented and sent to Guinness. They'll get their official certificate in 15 weeks.