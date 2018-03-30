Frontier Fridays Fun in the Fort

By: Drew Bogs

Posted: Mar 30, 2018 09:59 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 30, 2018 04:39 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - There is always something going on in the Summit City. That's why Frontier Communications is partnering with WANE-TV to bring you all the fun events going on throughout Fort Wayne as part of our Frontier Fridays Fun in the Fort.

 

EASTER IN THE GARDEN (FRIDAY MARCH 30)

  • Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory

  • 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

  • Your children can meet the Easter Bunny

  • Play games for prizes, make crafts or pot a plant

  • Tickets:

    • $5 for Adults

    • $3 for Children (3 - 17)

    • Free for Children (2 and under)

QUINCY VS. FORT WAYNE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL (FRIDAY, MARCH 30)

  • Hilliard Gates Sport Center

  • 7 p.m.

  • Tickets start at $5

TINCAPS OPEN HOUSE (SATURDAY, MARCH 31)

  • Parkview Field

  • 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

  • Free Behind the Scenes tours to check out the park

EASTER FEST (SATURDAY, MARCH 31)

  • Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center

  • Noon - 4 p.m.

  • Visit the Easter Bunny, enjoy the petting zoo, face painting and balloon art

  • Free

LINDENWOOD VS. FORT WAYNE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL (SATURDAY, MARCH 31)

  • Hilliard Gates Sport Center

  • 7 p.m.

  • Tickets start at $5

COMEDY NIGHT WITH MELVIN BENDER (SATURDAY, MARCH 31)

  • Fort Wayne Comedy Club

  • 7:15 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

  • Tickets:

    • $15 in Advance

    • $20 Day of Show

FOREVER YOUNG (SATURDAY, MARCH 31)

  • Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre

  • 7:30 p.m.

  • Tells the story of five best friends who discover the healing power of music

  • Tickets start at $29

MEET THE TEAM NIGHT (WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4)

  • Parkview Field

  • 5 p.m.

  • Fans will have an opportunity to meet the team during an autograph-signing session.

  • Food and drinks will be available for sale.

  • Free

DUESY’S COMEDY GAME SHOW NIGHT (THURSDAY, APRIL 5)

  • Duesy’s Sports Bar & Grille

  • Free

  • 7 p.m.

“FAIRY TALES” WINTER GARDEN EXHIBIT (JANUARY 13 - APRIL 8)

  • Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory

  • Visitors can pretend to be Jack on a bean stalk, look for Rapunzel in the castle tower, trip-trap over the troll’s bridge or take goodies to Grandma’s house.

  • Hours:

    • Tuesday - Saturday

      • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

    • Thursday

      • 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

    • Sunday

      • Noon - 4 p.m.

  • Tickets:

    • Adults $5

    • Children (Ages 3 - 17) $3

    • Age 2 and under Free

FORT WAYNE'S FARMERS MARKET INDOOR MARKET (SATURDAYS)

  • Parkview Field inside the Lincoln Financial

  • 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

