Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - There is always something going on in the Summit City. That's why Frontier Communications is partnering with WANE-TV to bring you all the fun events going on throughout Fort Wayne as part of our Frontier Fridays Fun in the Fort.

EASTER IN THE GARDEN (FRIDAY MARCH 30)

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Your children can meet the Easter Bunny

Play games for prizes, make crafts or pot a plant

Tickets: $5 for Adults $3 for Children (3 - 17) Free for Children (2 and under)



QUINCY VS. FORT WAYNE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL (FRIDAY, MARCH 30)

Hilliard Gates Sport Center

7 p.m.

Tickets start at $5

TINCAPS OPEN HOUSE (SATURDAY, MARCH 31)

Parkview Field

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Free Behind the Scenes tours to check out the park

EASTER FEST (SATURDAY, MARCH 31)

Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center

Noon - 4 p.m.

Visit the Easter Bunny, enjoy the petting zoo, face painting and balloon art

Free

LINDENWOOD VS. FORT WAYNE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL (SATURDAY, MARCH 31)

Hilliard Gates Sport Center

7 p.m.

Tickets start at $5

COMEDY NIGHT WITH MELVIN BENDER (SATURDAY, MARCH 31)

Fort Wayne Comedy Club

7:15 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Tickets: $15 in Advance $20 Day of Show



FOREVER YOUNG (SATURDAY, MARCH 31)

Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Tells the story of five best friends who discover the healing power of music

Tickets start at $29

MEET THE TEAM NIGHT (WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4)

Parkview Field

5 p.m.

Fans will have an opportunity to meet the team during an autograph-signing session.

Food and drinks will be available for sale.

Free

DUESY’S COMEDY GAME SHOW NIGHT (THURSDAY, APRIL 5)

Duesy’s Sports Bar & Grille

Free

7 p.m.

“FAIRY TALES” WINTER GARDEN EXHIBIT (JANUARY 13 - APRIL 8)

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory

Visitors can pretend to be Jack on a bean stalk, look for Rapunzel in the castle tower, trip-trap over the troll’s bridge or take goodies to Grandma’s house.

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday Noon - 4 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $5 Children (Ages 3 - 17) $3 Age 2 and under Free



FORT WAYNE'S FARMERS MARKET INDOOR MARKET (SATURDAYS)