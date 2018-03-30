Frontier Fridays Fun in the Fort
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - There is always something going on in the Summit City. That's why Frontier Communications is partnering with WANE-TV to bring you all the fun events going on throughout Fort Wayne as part of our Frontier Fridays Fun in the Fort.
EASTER IN THE GARDEN (FRIDAY MARCH 30)
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Your children can meet the Easter Bunny
Play games for prizes, make crafts or pot a plant
Tickets:
$5 for Adults
$3 for Children (3 - 17)
Free for Children (2 and under)
QUINCY VS. FORT WAYNE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL (FRIDAY, MARCH 30)
Hilliard Gates Sport Center
7 p.m.
Tickets start at $5
TINCAPS OPEN HOUSE (SATURDAY, MARCH 31)
Parkview Field
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free Behind the Scenes tours to check out the park
EASTER FEST (SATURDAY, MARCH 31)
Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center
Noon - 4 p.m.
Visit the Easter Bunny, enjoy the petting zoo, face painting and balloon art
Free
LINDENWOOD VS. FORT WAYNE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL (SATURDAY, MARCH 31)
Hilliard Gates Sport Center
7 p.m.
Tickets start at $5
COMEDY NIGHT WITH MELVIN BENDER (SATURDAY, MARCH 31)
Fort Wayne Comedy Club
7:15 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.
Tickets:
$15 in Advance
$20 Day of Show
FOREVER YOUNG (SATURDAY, MARCH 31)
Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre
7:30 p.m.
Tells the story of five best friends who discover the healing power of music
Tickets start at $29
MEET THE TEAM NIGHT (WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4)
Parkview Field
5 p.m.
Fans will have an opportunity to meet the team during an autograph-signing session.
Food and drinks will be available for sale.
Free
DUESY’S COMEDY GAME SHOW NIGHT (THURSDAY, APRIL 5)
Duesy’s Sports Bar & Grille
Free
7 p.m.
“FAIRY TALES” WINTER GARDEN EXHIBIT (JANUARY 13 - APRIL 8)
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory
Visitors can pretend to be Jack on a bean stalk, look for Rapunzel in the castle tower, trip-trap over the troll’s bridge or take goodies to Grandma’s house.
Hours:
Tuesday - Saturday
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Thursday
10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Sunday
Noon - 4 p.m.
Tickets:
Adults $5
Children (Ages 3 - 17) $3
Age 2 and under Free
FORT WAYNE'S FARMERS MARKET INDOOR MARKET (SATURDAYS)
Parkview Field inside the Lincoln Financial
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
